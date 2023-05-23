Jemele Hill (journalist, author, “Uphill: A Memoir,” and podcast host, “Jemele Hill is Unbothered”) joins Chris Cuomo to discuss how “woke” went from being a fun word used on Twitter to a concept hijacked by conservatives, why the conversation about gun control is different in Black America, whether the United States’ appetite for violence is higher than in other countries, the lack of balance in the U.S. media, why politics needs to be treated more preciously than sports, and much more.

