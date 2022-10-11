In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris dives into the statistics behind the prevalence of mental health issues in our lives.

Jay Glazer, NFL Insider for “FOX NFL Sunday” and author of “Unbreakable: How I Turned My Depression and Anxiety into Motivation and You Can Too,” speaks with Chris about battling depression and anxiety in “the gray,” the importance of opening up to loved ones about mental health struggles, and more.

