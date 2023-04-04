In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, bestselling author James Patterson (“Along Came a Spider,” “Women’s Murder Club,” “Count Down”) joins Chris to discuss his decision to leave behind an advertising career to become a full-time author, the experience of having books banned in both Florida and Russia, whether the mood of the country informs the stories he writes, his experience with writer’s block, the friendship he’s developed with Bill and Hillary Clinton, and much more.

