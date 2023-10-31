Political strategist James Carville (podcast co-host, “Politics War Room”) joins Chris Cuomo for a wide-ranging discussion on the state of American politics, tackling issues like political prosecutions, Hunter Biden, Donald Trump’s legal troubles, the 2024 election and the role third parties might play, and more.

