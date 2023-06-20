Iyanla Vanzant (author, spiritual life coach, and podcast host, “The R Spot with Iyanla”) joins Chris Cuomo for an extended look at how people cope with struggle and suffering, touching upon why people avoid speaking about their struggles, how people run away from the “star” of surrendering, trusting, accepting, and relaxing, the reason it took eleven years to repair her relationship with Oprah Winfrey, why being authentic is sexy, and much more.

