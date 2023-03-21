In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, political scientist Ian Bremmer (founder and president, Eurasia Group and GZERO Media) joins Chris to explore the current state of the Russia-Ukraine war, best and worst case outcomes for Ukraine, how China and Iran fit into the broader geopolitical picture, whether the United States could overcome political dysfunction in the face of another 9/11-style attack, and much more.

