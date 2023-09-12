Chris Cuomo analyzes the controversies surrounding Hunter Biden and Donald Trump. Arguing that while there may be legitimate questions surrounding the business dealings and ethics of both men, Chris emphasizes that partisan political prosecutions are ultimately a distraction from the real issues voters care about. Chris makes the case for applying consistent standards, not just prosecuting the opposition, and advocates to let the voters make their own determinations.

