In this episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris speaks with Harvard professor and astronomer Avi Loeb about the recent controversies surrounding Harvard president Claudine Gay’s response to antisemitic statements. They discuss academia’s apparent contradictions regarding free speech, as well as Loeb’s scientific research into the possibility of extraterrestrial life. Loeb shares his perspective on recent UFO disclosures and his Galileo Project, which aims to systematically search for evidence of extraterrestrial technology.

