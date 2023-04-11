In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, writer Harlan Coben (author, “I Will Find You,” and creator and executive producer, Netflix’s “The Stranger”) speaks with Chris about how it’s tougher for children to grow up today than when he was a kid, why he likes to write about the American dream, the reasons that politicians should read more fiction, the need to embrace being wrong and changing one’s mind, whether he prefers developing work for visual mediums like TV instead of books, and much more.

