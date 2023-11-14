General David H. Petraeus (U.S. Army, Ret., Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency) joins Chris Cuomo to discuss Israel’s military strategy against Hamas. They analyze how the Global War on Terror after 9/11 compares to Israel’s current campaign, the challenges of urban warfare in Gaza, winning hearts and minds of Palestinians, and the possibilities for escalation in the region.

