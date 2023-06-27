Gavin de Becker (author, “The Gift of Fear: Survival Signals That Protect Us from Violence”) joins Chris Cuomo for an extensive conversation about the role intuition plays in personal safety, relationships, and creativity, how fear designed as a signal in the presence of danger is a gift, why governments have historically used fear to control populations, how modern politics has become more about fear than fact, the dangers of mixing politics and science, his latest work, “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022,” and more.

Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.