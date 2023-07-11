Gabrielle Bernstein (author, “Happy Days: The Guided Path from Trauma to Profound Freedom and Inner Peace,” and podcast host, “Dear Gabby”) joins Chris Cuomo for an extensive conversation about how all pain is personal, her path to sobriety and the need to view yourself through a lens of compassion, ways to change core belief systems that may be holding you back from personal growth, how taking small actions daily can lead to radical change, why the world only wants to see your authentic truth, and much more.

