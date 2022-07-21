In the debut of The Chris Cuomo Project, renowned broadcast journalist Chris Cuomo addresses his absence from the airwaves, his ongoing personal transformation, and what it means to be a “free agent.”

Academy Award-winning actor and activist Sean Penn joins Chris for a conversation about his forthcoming documentary about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Andrii Yermak, Ukraine’s Head of the Presidential Administration, speaks with Chris about his nation’s ongoing battle. Plus, a military veteran volunteering to provide safe passage to Ukrainian refugees shares his experience of the situation on the ground.

