Chris Cuomo analyzes Ron DeSantis’ entrance into the 2024 presidential race by exploring the Florida governor’s desire for media control, the attribute DeSantis lacks that other great leaders possess, why Twitter may not help DeSantis reach a general election audience, Elon Musk’s desire for free speech and growing influence as a kingmaker, and much more.

