In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, functional medicine expert Dr. Will Cole (author, “Gut Feelings: Healing the Shame-Fueled Relationship Between What You Eat and How You Feel”) joins Chris to discuss America’s lifestyle-driven chronic health problems, the bidirectional relationship between physiological and psychological health, the allure of taking Ozempic for weight loss, whether certain processing agents in foods sold in the U.S. should be made illegal, why wellness shouldn’t be about shaming or obsessing your way into health, best practices for a healthy gut, and much more.

