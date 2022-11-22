In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Dr. Mark Hyman, physician, bestselling author of “Food Fix” and “The Pegan Diet,” and podcast host of “The Doctor’s Farmacy,” joins Chris for an extensive conversation about how food is both medicine and the number one killer on the planet, why processed foods contribute to America’s obesity problem, the relationship between eating real food and how you feel, and much more.

Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday.

Get a 4-week trial, free postage, and a digital scale at https://www.stamps.com/chris. Thanks to Stamps.com for sponsoring the show!