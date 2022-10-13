Chris Cuomo talks with Dr. Anthony Fauci on an episode of NewsNation’s “CUOMO” (NewsNation)

In this special extra from NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Chris Cuomo speaks with Dr. Anthony Fauci, M.D., Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about his extensive career in government service, whether he would change anything about the initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more.

Chris also speaks with Dr. William Li, M.D., author, scientist, and medical director of the Angiogenesis Foundation, about the effects of and ongoing research into Long COVID.

