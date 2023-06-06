Derek Hough (Emmy Award-winning choreographer, “Dancing With The Stars” judge, and professional dancer, “Derek Hough Symphony Of Dance”) joins Chris to discuss how American culture has grown to appreciate the art and sport of dance, why professional athletes on “DTWS” have helped shatter stereotypes, the death and legacy of ballroom dancing pioneer Len Goodman, whether there will be a first dance at his wedding to dancer Hayley Erbert, and much more.

