In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Deepak Chopra, M.D. (founder, The Chopra Foundation, and co-author, “Living in the Light”) joins Chris for an extensive conversation about why joy must be one’s measure of wellbeing and success, how he’s come to believe humans are an insane species and modern culture is at the peak of its insanity, why everybody in the world is a narcissist, how the world would be better if politicians expressed a sense of humor, why artists are the conscience of society, and much more.

Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.