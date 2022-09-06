In this episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris explores a common link between the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, and the Manti Te’o catfishing saga. Chris also takes a critical look at a recent Washington Post article about Ginni Thomas.

Cynthia Bailey, model, entrepreneur, and eleven-year cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” joins Chris for a wide-ranging conversation about the challenges Black women face when starting a business, pitfalls of fame and social media, and the importance of therapy.

Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday.