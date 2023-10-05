Chris Cuomo tackles the concept of flexibility and changing your mind. He discusses how being adaptable, rather than rigid, allows you to respond to changing facts and priorities. Chris reflects on his own struggles with stubbornness and shares wisdom from Marcus Aurelius on cultivating a flexible will.

