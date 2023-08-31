Chris Cuomo opens up about his experience battling COVID-19 in 2020. Recalling how he spent most days laying on his side while sick, Chris shares how the ordeal taught him powerful lessons about change, perception, and the importance of being a “free agent” guided by internal values rather than external validation.

Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday: https://linktr.ee/cuomoproject

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices