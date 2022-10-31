Chris Cuomo and political consultant James Carville on an episode of NewsNation’s “Cuomo” (NewsNation)

In this special extra of “The Chris Cuomo Project,” Chris shares some of his favorite interviews from this week’s “CUOMO” exchanges on NewsNation.

James Carville, political consultant and strategist, speaks with Chris about the Democratic Party’s messaging ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Ray Kelly, former New York City Police Commissioner, joins Chris to discuss concerns over the perceived rise in crime throughout America.

Kara Swisher, journalist and host of the “On with Kara Swisher” podcast, discusses the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, and how her own experience of recovering from a stroke compares to that of John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania.

