In this special extra of “The Chris Cuomo Project,” Chris shares some of his favorite interviews from this week’s “CUOMO” exchanges on NewsNation.

Howard Dean, former Vermont governor and Democratic National Committee chairman, and Stephanie Grisham, former White House press secretary and communications director, speak with Chris about the forthcoming 2022 midterm elections and a possible 2024 Trump campaign.

Andrew Yang, founder of the Forward Party and former Democratic presidential candidate, speaks with Chris about the state of American democracy, the need for more third parties in the U.S., and what matters in the 2022 midterms.

