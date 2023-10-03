Christopher Mellon, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, joins Chris Cuomo for a wide-ranging conversation about government bureaucracy and transparency, how intelligence agencies handle unidentified flying objects, and how processes like Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) can serve as a model to make Congress more productive. Mellon goes in depth about why the government has been so secretive about UFOs and UAPs, including the reasons agencies err on the side of classifying material over public disclosure, and how cultural biases affect attitudes toward unexplained phenomenon.

