Chris Cuomo responds to another batch of YouTube comments and listener calls about RFK, vaccines, the Green Prince, the media and chopped cheese sandwiches.

If you’d like to ask Chris a question, call (516) 412-6307. Leave your name, location, phone number, email address, and your brief question, and it may be addressed in an upcoming show.

Join Chris Ad-Free On Substack: https://thechriscuomoproject.substack.com

Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday: https://linktr.ee/cuomoproject

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices