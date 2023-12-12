Chris Cuomo heads to Palm Beach, Florida to interview Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and actress Cheryl Hines about RFK Jr.’s surprise bid for the presidency in 2024. They discuss the state of American politics, RFK Jr.’s controversial views, and what Cheryl thinks about potentially becoming First Lady.

