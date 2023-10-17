Conservative writer Charlie Sykes (founder and editor-at-large, The Bulwark, and author, “How the Right Lost Its Mind”) joins Chris Cuomo for an extensive and spirited discussion about the divided state of American politics, why grievance dominates reasoning, and how Joe Biden and the Democrats are losing the messaging war.

