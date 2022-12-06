In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris speaks with Charles Barkley, former NBA star and TNT “Inside the NBA” basketball analyst, on a wide range of topics including the midterm election results, Kyrie Irving’s NBA suspension, what it’s like to become a grandparent, the prevalence of negativity in politics in media, and much more.

