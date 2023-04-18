In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Cedric the Entertainer (CBS’ “The Neighborhood,” A&E’S “Kings of BBQ”) speaks with Chris about his extensive career as an actor and comedian, what he thinks about comedy today and why it’s more important than ever, how to determine when a joke crosses the line, his new barbecue line with Anthony Anderson, his legacy as one of the Kings of Comedy, and much more.

