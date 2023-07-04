Bruce Buffer (Octagon Announcer, Ultimate Fighting Championship) joins Chris Cuomo to discuss his 27 years of announcing for the UFC, his personal background in martial arts and experience training with Chuck Norris’ fighting partners, how mixed martial arts fighting has evolved since its early days as a spectacle and how it’s safer than boxing, his relationship with his brother, “Let’s Get Ready To Rumble” boxing announcer Michael Buffer, and much more.

