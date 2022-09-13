In this episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris explores the need to end the stigma surrounding mental health issues, draws lessons that Americans can learn from Queen Elizabeth II, and celebrates George Carlin’s legacy.

Bob Costas, renowned sports broadcaster and host of HBO’s “Back On the Record with Bob Costas,” joins Chris for part one of an extended, in-depth conversation about his career, the state of U.S. politics, and, of course, baseball.

