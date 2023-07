Bill O’Reilly (political commentator, author, and host, “No Spin News”) joins Chris Cuomo to discuss his independence in the media since leaving FOX News, why he believes that standards in the modern media have dropped, how smartphones are making people more callous, why history suggests a strong leader will emerge soon in America, and much more.

