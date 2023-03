Chris Cuomo talks with Scott Adams on an episode of NewsNation’s “Cuomo.” (NewsNation)

In a special episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris gives a behind-the-scenes look at his recent interview with Scott Adams, the creator of “Dilbert” whose comments referring to Black Americans as a “hate group” led to the widespread cancellation of his comic strip.

Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.