Entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran (ABC’s “Shark Tank”) joins Chris for a wide-ranging discussion about whether luck factors into success, the role that impostor syndrome plays in life and why some of the best entrepreneurs struggle with insecurity, how letting children experience failure early in life can help them become more independent later on, whether American culture no longer celebrates success, how the media weaponizes apologies, and much more.

