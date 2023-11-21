Chris Cuomo examines the troubling rise of anti-Semitism and intolerance on college campuses. He questions why Jewish people seem to be the only minority group that is acceptable to target, challenges assumptions about power dynamics, and calls for more nuance in supporting Palestine while condemning Hamas.

