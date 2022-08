Andrew Yang arrives at the Gold House Gala on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Vibiana in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris explores how the media twists words to serve specific agendas.

Andrew Yang, founder of the Forward Party, speaks with Chris about the failures of the two-party system, describes the purpose of his new third party, and shares his predictions for the 2024 presidential election.

