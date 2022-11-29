In this week’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Chris speaks with Amanda Kloots, actor, author, fitness instructor, and co-host of CBS’ “The Talk,” about how she and her family continue to cope with the loss of her husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19, her journey from Rockettes dancer to daytime talk show co-host, what her current fitness routine looks like, what it’s like to build a positive social media following, her upcoming holiday film, “Fit For Christmas,” and much more.

