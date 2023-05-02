In this week’s episode of “The Chris Cuomo Project,” comedian Adam Carolla (podcast host, “The Adam Carolla Show”) joins Chris to discuss whether Tucker Carlson is being silenced or censored after his Fox News firing, how media outlets act in the moment in order to push an agenda, why he pursued a career in entertainment after working as a carpenter, the media’s incentive to distort stories and take things out of context, and much more.

Follow and subscribe to The Chris Cuomo Project on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.