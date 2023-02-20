Ever wonder what happens to food in the supermarket that doesn’t get sold before its expiration date? The Mariano’s chain of 44 stores across Chicagoland has a contest to see which group of employees can “rescue” the most food. It’s called Zero Hero/Zero Waste, and the most recent quarterly winner was the store in Northfield. In the audio clip below, Mariano’s spokesperson Amanda Puck tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the Northfield store rescued more than two and a half tons of food and donated it to the local food pantry. That was the equivalent of 4,500 meals. The winning store gets not only recognition and a staff lunch, but the Northfield Food Pantry gets a $2,000 grant from the store. Puck says another part of the food rescue effort is keeping as much as possible out of the landfill.

