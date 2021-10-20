The Chicago brothers who founded Peapod have a new food shopping venture.Sifter.shop’s sophisticated and science-based “sifting” technology helps you find and buy products that fit your specific dietary and medical needs, including food allergens and medication interactions. Input your desires and restrictions and Sifter produces a customized shopping list that you can use on line or take to the store. And it’s free!
Yet another way to shop for food on line: Sifter.shop
A free service allows you to tailor your shopping list to your diet.