A lot of what you see on the hit TV show “Yellowstone” about ranching and farming is accurate. National Cattlemen’s Beef Association president Don Schiefelbein talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander Taylor Sheridan, “Yellowstone” director, writer and occasional actor, about the choice of Sheridan to be keynote speaker at this year’s national convention in New Orleans. Schiefelbein says Sheridan is not a “all hat and no cattle” guy. He owns a 260,000 acre cattle ranch (the historic Four-Sixes) and another 1,000 acre horse ranch, both in Texas. Many of the topics shown on the series, such as predators and water issues, are true to life, according to Schiefelbein.

