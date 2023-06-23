No. It was a good try, though. A massive frying pan with thousands of eggs produced a ham and cheese omelette on a Wisconsin dairy farm. But it wasn’t even close to the Guinness World Record cooked up in Portugal in a 30-foot diameter pan. It made no difference to the nearly 6,000 people who turned out at the Salentine Homestead Dairy near Green Bay to enjoy a June Dairy Month breakfast on the farm.

One of the joys of June Dairy Month is going to on-farm breakfasts, of which there are dozens held during the month across the Midwest. In Wisconsin alone, more than 60 breakfasts were on the calendar. In the audio clip below, Megan Salentine a fifth-generation member of the family that owns Salentine Homestead Dairy, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the huge turnout at their farm’s Father’s Day dairy breakfast. Some 5,600 people showed up for the event near Green Bay, which included a Catholic Mass to start the day, followed by a feast of eggs from a huge omelette, made with ham and cheese, pizza, specialty cheeses, yogurt, cottage cheese, and topped off with a strawberry sundae. There was fun for the whole family, including an opportunity for children to listen to the heartbeat of a calf, a bouncy house, and tours of the farm. But it was more than just fun for the Salentines; it was an opportunity to tell agriculture’s story and share what’s happening on their farm — how things are done and why. And, how things have changed at the dairy farm, which celebrated 100 years in 2020.