Chicagoans Lindzi Shanks and Kat Connor are the founders and co-CEOs of XO Marshmallow Cafe and Wonderland, what’s described as the leading purveyor of handmade, gourmet marshmallows in the world. Tucked away in Rogers Park for the last five years, XO is opening its spacious new cafe on Clark near Diversey in Lincoln Park. With an interior described as a retro ’70s-style summer camp, Lindzi tells WGN’s Steve Alexander XO’s new location is more than double its former location. XO’s production facility is also being moved, from Rogers Park to a much larger facility in Skokie. Founded in their home kitchens in 2016, Shanks and Connor have grown the brand into a thriving direct-to-consumer company with hand made gourmet marshmallows that are absolutely nothing like the cylindrical white puffs in plastic bags found in grocery stores.

