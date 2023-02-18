Elm Farm Ollie was the name of a Wisconsin Guernsey cow who was milked in mid-air above St. Louis. The date was February 18, 1930. Barry Levenson was not there to witness it but he is the keeper of the Elm Farm Ollie flame, and tells WGN’s Steve Alexander in the audio clip below all about the stunt. And, Barry wrote and performed the “Bovine Cantata in Bb Major” to honor the cow, which you can also hear a bit of in the audio. Levenson is also the founder and owner of the National Mustard Museum near Madison, Wisconsin — home of Poupon U. — and he shares the story of how WGN legend Spike O’Dell’s “Bite Your Butt Mustard” raised a lot of money for charity.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction