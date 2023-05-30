In a tradition that dates back almost 100 years, the winner of the 2023 Indianapolis 500 stood in Victory Lane, and after putting a wreath of flowers around his head, he was handed a bottle of milk. He gulped down some of it and dumped the rest over his head. The milk was provided by the American Dairy Association Indiana and delivered by this year’s “Milk Man,” Indiana dairy farmer Kerry Estes, who milks 150 cows near New Palestine, Indiana. In the audio clip below, his voice hoarse from all the yelling, he relives the thrilling moments with WGN’s Steve Alexander. It was not only a big day for him (“This was truly one of the highlights of my life.”) and the dairy industry, but also for winner Josef Newgarden, successful after 11 tries.

