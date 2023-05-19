While fans of the Wienermobile may mourn the loss of the iconic hotdog on wheels, other fans of food trucks are cheering the return of Chicago’s Food Truck Festival. Every Friday from now until October, eight to 12 trucks will gather from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next to the Picasso sculpture featuring everything you can imagine being served out of a truck. In the audio clip below, Ken Meyer, Commissioner of Chicago’s Department of Business Affairs, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that the food trucks are a big draw for locals and tourists. He says food truck operators interested in joining the fun can’t just show up. They must submit a completed application. Application and additional information can be found by visiting Chicago.gov/FoodTruckFest. Meanwhile, back to the Wienermobile: a spokeswoman for Oscar Mayer said the Wienermobile has served the brand well for nearly a century and is pulling over to allow the Frankmobile to highlight the brand’s 100% Beef Franks. Is the Wienermobile gone forever? Perhaps not. The spokeswoman told Steve, “For now, the Frankmobile is a name Oscar Mayer is trying out to see if it cuts the mustard with its fans.”

