It's a trick question, because "fresh" doesn't always mean fresh. The food may have been languishing on the shelf or in the cooler for days. But Wild Fork, a new-ish Chicago brick and mortar and on line food retailer, says it blast freezes the freshness into all of its food.

Frozen is the answer from a new player on the Chicago retail food scene. Wild Fork Foods says its frozen foods — everything from veggies to meats to desserts — are tastier because it blast freezes the food, which retains its freshness. In the audio clip below, Alex Bord, head of development for Wild Fork, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander how blast freezing at the peak of freshness locks in straight-from-the-farm flavor. In store or on line, there are the standard cuts of meat and varieties of seafood, and exotic items for the adventurous: alligator, ostrich, bison, goat, duck (from a farm in Indiana), rabbit, and many other specialty items. Wild Fork is growing, with nine locations in Chicago and more to come.