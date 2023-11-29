There are more than a dozen “choose and cut” Christmas tree farms within a short drive of Chicago, and dozens more in Michigan, the third-biggest producer of live trees, and in Wisconsin, the fifth-biggest producer. For a map of Michigan farms, go to www.mcta.org, and for Wisconsin farms, www.christmastrees-wi.org

**TREE FARMS NEAR CHICAGO**

These are listed according to approximate driving time from the city. Days and times of operation vary, as do food, drink, and ancillary services. Please check websites or call numbers listed for the latest information and to verify location and driving distance.

45 minutes: Pine-Apple Farm in Cary (847) 639-3248

60 minutes: Abbey’s Farms, Aurora www.abbeyfarms.org

60 minutes: Richardson Adventure Farm, Spring Grove www.richardsonadventurefarm.com

60 minutes: Camelot Christmas Tree Farm in DeKalb (815)756-6599 www.camelottrees.com

75 minutes: Tammen Treeberry Farm, Wilmington www.tammentreeberryfarm.net

75 minutes: Larsen’s Family Farm near Sandwich, IL www.larsonfamilyfarm.com/christmas-trees.php

75 minutes: Pioneer Tree Farm, McHenry (815) 385-8512

80 minutes: Anderson Tree Farm, Plainfield www.visitandersontreefarm.com

90 minutes: Grandpa’s Christmas Tree Farm, Woodstock (815) 337-2682

90 minutes: Oney’s Tree Farm in Woodstock (815) 338-4108

90 minutes: Ben’s Christmas Tree Farm, Harvard (630) 279-0216 www.benstreefarm.com

90 minutes: Conifera Tree Farm, Harvard https://coniferatreefarm.com/