There are more than a dozen “choose and cut” Christmas tree farms within a short drive of Chicago, and dozens more in Michigan, the third-biggest producer of live trees, and in Wisconsin, the fifth-biggest producer. For a map of Michigan farms, go to www.mcta.org, and for Wisconsin farms, www.christmastrees-wi.org
**TREE FARMS NEAR CHICAGO**
These are listed according to approximate driving time from the city. Days and times of operation vary, as do food, drink, and ancillary services. Please check websites or call numbers listed for the latest information and to verify location and driving distance.
45 minutes: Pine-Apple Farm in Cary (847) 639-3248
60 minutes: Abbey’s Farms, Aurora www.abbeyfarms.org
60 minutes: Richardson Adventure Farm, Spring Grove www.richardsonadventurefarm.com
60 minutes: Camelot Christmas Tree Farm in DeKalb (815)756-6599 www.camelottrees.com
75 minutes: Tammen Treeberry Farm, Wilmington www.tammentreeberryfarm.net
75 minutes: Larsen’s Family Farm near Sandwich, IL www.larsonfamilyfarm.com/christmas-trees.php
75 minutes: Pioneer Tree Farm, McHenry (815) 385-8512
80 minutes: Anderson Tree Farm, Plainfield www.visitandersontreefarm.com
90 minutes: Grandpa’s Christmas Tree Farm, Woodstock (815) 337-2682
90 minutes: Oney’s Tree Farm in Woodstock (815) 338-4108
90 minutes: Ben’s Christmas Tree Farm, Harvard (630) 279-0216 www.benstreefarm.com
90 minutes: Conifera Tree Farm, Harvard https://coniferatreefarm.com/