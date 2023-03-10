WGN legend Orion Samuelson would seem to have nothing in common with pop star Taylor Swift but he does. In the audio clip below, WGN’s Steve Alexander shares the connection. He also features Chicago food icon Ina Pinkney, talking about how important WGN Radio has been in her life. And, Culver’s spokesperson Alison Demmer tells how to register for the FFA Essay Contest, which Culver’s is sponsoring for a ninth year.

